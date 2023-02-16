'A long way to go' CM Arvind Kejriwal on Delhi's exit from world's top 10 polluted cities
As Delhi was removed from the list of world's 10 most polluted cities, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the people and said there is a long way to go to be named among world's cleanest cities
As the national capital stepped down from the list of World's top 10 most polluted cities for the first time, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, congratulated the Delhiites on Thursday and said that there is a long way to go.
