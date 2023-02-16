As the national capital stepped down from the list of World's top 10 most polluted cities for the first time, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, congratulated the Delhiites on Thursday and said that there is a long way to go.

Arvind Kejriwal said Delhi has been removed from the list after a very long time, and the moment calls for appreciations for the people of Delhi for contributing in curbing the pollution in the city. He added that there is a long way to go to maintain consistent efforts to reduce the pollution in the national capital.

While sharing HT's chart of World's Top 10 most polluted cities, Delhi CM laid emphasis on aiming to bring Delhi on the list of world's cleanest cities.

“After a long time, Delhi is not in the list of most polluted cities of the world. Efforts of Delhiites are slowly but surely paying off. Congrats Delhi! But its still a long way to go. We have to be counted in the most clean cities of the world," tweeted Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday.

After a very long time, Delhi slipped from the ranking of most polluted cities and was surpassed by Mumbai to become the most polluted cities of India and one of the 10 most polluted cities of the world.

The ranking has been generated by Swiss air tracking index IQAir, which is a real-time worldwide air quality monitor. As per the ranking Mumbai ranks second in the list of ten most polluted cities in the world.

The list was prepared on the basis of the data accumulated between the time period January 29 and February 2. Mumbai's air quality continues to fluctuate between good and very poor for a long time. As per the ranking, Mumbai is the world's second most polluted cities. Pakistan's Lahore ranked first in the list. Kabul, Bishkek, Doha, Astana, were some other cities named in the list.