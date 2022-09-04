Cyrus Mistry who was the chairman of the Tata Group from 2012 to 2016, following which the board of Tata Group's holding company – Tata Sons – on October 16 voted to remove Mistry from the post of chairman.
Former Chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Pallonji Mistry on 4 September died in a road accident after his car hit a divider while he was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai.
With his demise, the tussle between Cyrus Mistry and Tata Sons has again came to limelight which shook the business sector of the country.
Mistry who was the chairman of the Tata Group from 2012 to 2016, following which the board of Tata Group's holding company – Tata Sons – on October 16 voted to remove Mistry from the post of chairman.
In December 2019, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) restored Mistry as executive chairman of Tata Group and called the appointment of Natarajan Chandrasekaran as illegal.
20 December 2016: Mistry's Cyrus Investment Pvt Ltd and Sterling Investment Corportation Pvt Ltd moved NCLT Mumbai challenged Mistry's removal. The firms also alleged oppression of minority stakeholders and mismanagement by Tatas.
12 January, 2017: Tata Sons appointed Natarajan Chandrasekaran as Chairman.
6 February, 2017: Mistry was removed from board of Tata Sons.
6 March 2017: Citing the two investment firms of Mistry family didn't meet the criteria of 10 percent partnership in the company for the filing a of a case, NCLT Mumbai set aside the plea.
17 April, 2017: The NCLT Mumbai also rejected the plea of the two investment firms of Mistry family requesting waiver in the criteria for having atleast 10 per cent ownership in a firm for filing case of alleged oppressions.
27 April, 2017: Both the firms moved to NCLAT challenging NCLT order.
21 September, 2017: The NCLAT bench allowed the pleas by Mistry's both firms who were seeking waiver in filing case of oppression and mismanagement against Tata Sons.
5 October, 2017: Seeking transfer of the matter from Mumbai to Delhi, Mistry's two investment firms approached the Principal Bench of NCLT at the national capital.
6 October, 2017: The Principal Bench of NCLT at the national capital rejected the plea.
9 July, 2018: The NCLT bench of Mumbai dismissed Mistry's pleas which challenged his removal from Tata Sons.
9 July, 2018: The NCLT bench of Mumbai dismissed Mistry's pleas which challenged his removal from Tata Sons.