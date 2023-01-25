A look at Indian Air Force's aerial ballet ahead of Republic Day parade | Watch1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 12:46 PM IST
Republic Day celebrations: Indian Air Force has shared a glimpse of video in which it can be seen that how they synchronize aircrafts during the parade.
India will commemorate its 74th Republic Day tomorrow, January 26, Thursday. From youngsters to nation's forces, the whole country has begun preparations with enthusiasm earlier this month. Indian Air Force has shared a glimpse of video in which it can be seen that how they synchronize aircrafts during the parade.
