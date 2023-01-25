India will commemorate its 74th Republic Day tomorrow, January 26, Thursday. From youngsters to nation's forces, the whole country has begun preparations with enthusiasm earlier this month. Indian Air Force has shared a glimpse of video in which it can be seen that how they synchronize aircrafts during the parade.

The footage shows how various aircrafts take off from their respective airfields, and then joins a line on Kartavya Path.

“57 aircraft from 7 different airfields flying at speeds varying from 120 to 900 kmph. A glimpse at what it takes to present to you the precisely synchronized aerial ballet over #KartavyaPath #RepublicDay2023. This clip has been modified for public viewing," the Indian Air Force wrote in the caption.

Take a look at the video below:

Since being posted, the video has garnered over 32,000 likes and numerous reactions in the comment section. “Awesome. I am very much looking forward to the fly past. It's going to be awesome," a user wrote.

Another user also said, “The way it is shown in reel is just awesome."

Every year, Republic Day celebrations showcase the cultural heritage and rich tradition of the country. This year, Republic Day celebrations are themed around ‘Jan-Bhagidari (participation of people)'.

The 2023 Republic Day celebrations will also include scenes from the Ramayana and Mahabharata, showcase the cave shrine of Amarnath, feature a drone show and more.

This year's Republic Day celebrations will also include a a military tattoo and tribal dance festival, Veer Gatha 2.0, the second edition of Vande Bharatam dance competition, performances of military and coast guard bands at the National War Memorial and an all-India school band competition at NWM.

There will also be a a drone show and projection mapping during the Beating the Retreat ceremony - touted as the ‘biggest drone show in India, comprising 3,500 indigenous drones’ - at the Beating the Retreat ceremony on January 29.