A look at women-centric cash schemes in states, from Odisha’s Subhadra Yojana to Madhya Pradesh’s Ladli Behna Yojana

Women-centric cash schemes have consistently helped political parties strengthen their female voter base. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently launched the Subhadra scheme in Odisha, providing ₹10,000 in annual assistance to eligible women aged 21 to 60.

The newly introduced scheme follows similar women-centric cash incentives already in place by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Not only the BJP but ruling parties in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Karnataka have also launched similar schemes over the past year.

Women-centric schemes in BJP, Congress manifestos ahead of Haryana polls With less than a month left for state assembly elections in Haryana, the Congress and the BJP are using the same formula to woo women state voters. While Congress mentioned providing a monthly allowance of ₹2,000 to every woman aged between 18 and 60, the BJP promised women in Haryana ₹2,100 monthly.

Women-centric cash schemes and their success during elections Political parties have included women-centric schemes in their manifestos, leading to the implementation of such schemes in at least five Indian states. Odisha’s Subhadra Yojana was one of the BJP's key promises before the Odisha Legislative Assembly elections.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the Ladli Behna Yojana for women months before the state assembly elections in 2023.

The BJP and Congress are hoping to gain success by utilising the tried and tested formula in Haryana before the state's Assembly elections.

Key women-centric cash schemes and their comparison

Many Indian states have launched women-centric cash-oriented schemes,

Ladli Behna Yojana in Madhya Pradesh The state government launched the Ladli Behna Yojana in March 2023. Under the scheme, eligible women will receive a monthly allowance of Rs1,250 in their Aadhaar-linked DBT-enabled bank account. Months after the scheme's launch, the BJP survived the anti-incumbency wave in the state and returned to power with a huge majority.

The saffron party won more than 160 seats in the 230-member state Assembly elections, a feat many political analysts see as the result of launching a women-oriented scheme. Polling in the state was at an all-time high of 76.22 per cent.

Gruha Lakshmi Yojana The Congress government launched the Gruha Lakshmi scheme in Karnataka last year. The scheme, which provides ₹2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of BPL families, was one of the five poll promises by the grand old party. The scheme aimed at bridging the gender gap in financial inclusion by supporting homemakers.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, while presenting the budget in February, said the Gruha Lakshmi Yojana has benefitted more than 1.33 crore women, and more than ₹28,608 crore will be transferred in the year 2024-25 to beneficiaries.

Subhadra Yojana The women-oriented scheme is one of the Odisha government's flagship welfare schemes, expected to benefit over one crore women. The beneficiaries of this scheme will receive ₹50,000 over five years between 2024 and 2028-29. Under the scheme, the government will provide ₹10,000 per annum in two equal instalments to the beneficiary's Aadhaar-enabled and DBT-enabled bank accounts.

Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana Earlier this year, the Maharashtra government launched the Mukhyamantri-Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. The scheme provides monthly financial assistance of ₹1,500 to women aged 21 to 65. Beneficiaries must also meet the other eligible criteria. In addition to monthly cash allowances, women beneficiaries will also be entitled to three free LPG cylinders in a year, and additional benefits like skill development, healthcare schemes, etc.

Lakshmi Bhandar scheme In 2021, the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal launched a scheme to provide financial assistance to eligible women between the ages of 25 and 60. The scheme provides ₹1,000 monthly assistance to women ( ₹1,200 for women from SC/ST categories). Women must be enrolled under the ‘Swasthyasathi’ scheme and meet other eligibility criteria.