The wedding festivities of the Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to take place at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur district, Rajasthan from December 7-9.

While the guest list includes other celebrities like filmmaker Kabir Khan, producer Amritpal Singh Bindra, and director Anand Tiwari, it is the wedding venue that has garnered much fascination.

Originally home to a Rajasthani Royal family, the 14th century fort in Rajasthan’s famed tiger district Ranthambore has been "sensitively" converted into a luxury hotel.

The wedding functions will begin from Tuesday in a fort, which has been converted into a luxury hotel in Sawai Madhopur.

The original Barwara Fort was constructed in the 14th century, and this 700-year-old fort’s restoration took more than a decade, incorporating two palaces and as many temples within the walled fort. Now converted into a hotel, it has 48 one-bedroom suites designed in a contemporary Rajasthani style. Interestingly, the cheapest suit at this palace costs over ₹75K per night during weekdays. The most exclusive suit costs in the hotel costs over ₹5.3 lakh per night.

Six Senses Fort Barwara hotel in Rajasthan is a three-hour drive from Jaipur and a 30-minute drive from Ranthambore National Park.

There are 48 suites ranging from 753 square feet (70 square meters) to 3,014 square feet (280 square meters). The East Wing overlooks the countryside and the West Wing offers views to Barwara village and beyond, with each accommodation designed in contemporary Rajasthani style.

Sawai Madhopur district collector Rajendra Kishan had said on Friday that a meeting of the district administration officials was organised to discuss the law-and-order arrangements for four days during the celebrity wedding.

Keeping in view the coronavirus pandemic situation, Kishan also said directions have been given that all guests should have got both the doses of vaccination.

"As far as we have been informed, there will be 120 guests for four days from December 7 to 10. RT PCR test is compulsory for those who have not taken vaccine doses," he had said.

