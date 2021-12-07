A look inside Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's destination wedding in Rajasthan

The original Barwara Fort was constructed in the 14th century, and this 700-year-old fort’s restoration took more than a decade, incorporating two palaces and as many temples within the walled fort. Now converted into a hotel, it has 48 one-bedroom suites designed in a contemporary Rajasthani style. Interestingly, the cheapest suit at this palace costs over ₹75K per night during weekdays. The most exclusive suit costs in the hotel costs over ₹5.3 lakh per night.