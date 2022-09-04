A look into India's first prototype of drone technology for organ transportation

Dr. Prashanth Rajagopalan, director of MGM Healthcare, which has co-created the prototype drone technology said that drones can be used to move the box containing organs up to a distance of 20 km.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday unveiled India's first prototype of drone transportation of human organs to facilitate quick organ transplantation in hospitals as the present mode of transporting them by road from the airport to the hospital is time-consuming.
Dr. Prashanth Rajagopalan, director of MGM Healthcare, which has co-created the prototype drone technology said that drones can be used to move the box containing organs up to a distance of 20 km, according to news agency PTI.
Rajagopalan said his hospital has entered into a tie-up with a city-based drone company for shifting organs, adding that this is aimed at revolutionizing the last-mile transportation of organs.
Unveiling the drone transportation of organs virtually, Nitin Gadkari said, "We understand the importance of speed and seamless organ transportation, hence we will soon need innovation in the logistics of transportation of organs. And one such suggestion is the use of drones."
He appreciated MGM Healthcare for becoming a part of the research and development team and said that this is an innovative approach to solving the problem of organ transportation.
He further pointed out that the issue of logistics for organ transportation can be resolved through better land and air connectivity, saying that his ministry has already initiated measures to improve the infrastructure.
"We have started the expressway project from Delhi to Dehradun. It will reduce time. I am very much cautious about organ transportation. The transportation time will be lesser and the expressway will be greenfield alignment operated with a closed door system," he stated.
During the event, he also felicitated Dr. K R Balakrishnan, Chairman, Cardiac Sciences, and Director, Institute of Heart and Lung Transplant and Mechanical Circulatory Support, MGM Healthcare; and his team for having performed over 500 heart and lung transplants successfully in India and running the largest adult and pediatric heart transplant program in India.
He lauded this achievement and said that it not only gives a sense of pride but also the satisfaction that the government is creating a benchmark in the healthcare sector.
