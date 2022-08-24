India's largest private hospital inaugurated by PM Modi, Here are 10 points

Amrita Hospital is a 2,600-bed private hospital that is equipped with cutting-edge technology, including a centralized fully-automated laboratory, in what will be a major boost to healthcare infrastructure in the National Capital Region (NCR).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Amrita Hospital at Faridabad, Haryana, on Wednesday, which is claims to be India’s largest private hospital with 2,600 beds. The super-specialty hospital is equipped with latest healthcare facilities.
Following this, PM Modi will also travel to Mohali to inaugurate ‘Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre’ at Mullanpur in New Chandigarh.
All you need to know about Amrita Hospital
1) It is a 2,600-bed private hospital that is equipped with cutting-edge technology, including a centralized fully-automated laboratory, in what will be a major boost to healthcare infrastructure in the National Capital Region (NCR).
2) The state-of-the-art Amrita Hospital, built on a sprawling 130-acre campus with sustainability in mind, has a dedicated seven-storey research block and has been constructed over a period of six years under the auspices of the Mata Amritanandmayi Math.
3) The new super-speciality hospital has opened initially with 500 beds and is expected to be fully operational in a phased manner over the next five years.
4) Once fully operational, the hospital with 81 specialties is billed to be the largest private hospital in Delhi-NCR and the country, its officials had earlier said.
5) The hospital buildings will span 36 lakh sq. ft in built-up area, with a 14-floor tower housing key medical facilities. There is also a helipad on the rooftop.
6) The new mega hospital in Faridabad's Sector 88, near the Delhi-Mathura road, has a built-up area of one crore sq. ft and the campus will also have a medical college.
7) A dedicated seven-storey research block and eight centres of excellence, including on gastro-sciences, renal sciences, bone diseases and trauma, transplants, and mother and child care, are located on the campus.
8) The hospital has patient-centric wards and OPDs and a hi-tech, fully-automated centralized laboratory.
9) The cancer hospital is a tertiary care hospital of 300 bed capacity and is equipped with modern facilities to treat all types of cancers using every available treatment modality like surgery, radiotherapy and medical oncology - chemotherapy, immunotherapy and bone marrow transplant.
10) The hospital will function as the ‘hub’ of cancer care and treatment in the region, with the 100-bed hospital in Sangrur functioning like its ‘spoke’.
