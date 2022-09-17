A look into PM Modi's packed schedule on his 72nd birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a packed schedule on his 72nd birthday as he will deliver important speeches at four different events related to wildlife and the environment, women empowerment, skills and youth development and next-generation infrastructure.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a packed schedule on his 72nd birthday as he will deliver important speeches at four different events related to wildlife and the environment, women empowerment, skills and youth development and next-generation infrastructure.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a packed schedule on his 72nd birthday as he will deliver important speeches at four different events related to wildlife and the environment, women empowerment, skills and youth development and next-generation infrastructure.
In the morning today, PM Modi will release cheetahs from Namibia in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park. This is part of PM Modi's efforts to reintroduce and diversify India's wildlife and its habitat. In India, cheetahs were declared extinct in 1952.
In the morning today, PM Modi will release cheetahs from Namibia in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park. This is part of PM Modi's efforts to reintroduce and diversify India's wildlife and its habitat. In India, cheetahs were declared extinct in 1952.
After this, he will participate in a self-help group sammelan with women SHG members and community resource persons at Karahal, Sheopur, according to news agency ANI. Thousands of women from Self Help Group (SHG) members who are being promoted under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) will attend the event.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
After this, he will participate in a self-help group sammelan with women SHG members and community resource persons at Karahal, Sheopur, according to news agency ANI. Thousands of women from Self Help Group (SHG) members who are being promoted under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) will attend the event.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
During this program, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate four Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) skilling centers under PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana.
During this program, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate four Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) skilling centers under PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana.
He will then address the students at the first-ever convocation of students from ITIs on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti. Around 40 lakh students will join this programme. In the evening, the Prime Minister will launch the National Logistics Policy and speak at the occasion.
He will then address the students at the first-ever convocation of students from ITIs on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti. Around 40 lakh students will join this programme. In the evening, the Prime Minister will launch the National Logistics Policy and speak at the occasion.
PM Modi's birthday celebrations
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
PM Modi's birthday celebrations
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday today, September 17 for a period of 16 days as Seva Pakhwara (service fortnight).
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday today, September 17 for a period of 16 days as Seva Pakhwara (service fortnight).
BJP national president JP Nadda has planned an extensive programme for PM Modi's birthday and for this he has given instructions to all the party workers and leaders to celebrate it as "Seva Pakhwara".
BJP national president JP Nadda has planned an extensive programme for PM Modi's birthday and for this he has given instructions to all the party workers and leaders to celebrate it as "Seva Pakhwara".
"Seva Pakhwara" will be celebrated from September 17 till the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation, on October 2. Under the "Seva Pakwara", the party will organise exhibitions on PM Narendra Modi at the district level.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Seva Pakhwara" will be celebrated from September 17 till the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation, on October 2. Under the "Seva Pakwara", the party will organise exhibitions on PM Narendra Modi at the district level.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Along with this, the party is also making a strategy for the promotion of the book " Modi @20 Sapne Hue Sakaar". A blood donation camp, free check-up camp, promotion of Covid-19 booster dose, programs related to 'Unity in Diversity and 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', year-long Tuberculosis (TB) free campaign, etc have been organized beginning today.
Along with this, the party is also making a strategy for the promotion of the book " Modi @20 Sapne Hue Sakaar". A blood donation camp, free check-up camp, promotion of Covid-19 booster dose, programs related to 'Unity in Diversity and 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', year-long Tuberculosis (TB) free campaign, etc have been organized beginning today.