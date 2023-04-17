A man who died due to Covid is found alive after two years in Madhya Pradesh

A man who died due to Covid is found alive after two years in Madhya Pradesh2 min read . 07:15 AM IST
- A Covid patient who was declared dead in Gujarat's Vadodara in 2021, has been found alive in Madhya Pradesh after two years.
A shocking case of doctors' recklessness has appeared in Gujarat/Madhya Pradesh.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication, a 31-year-old Covid patient who was declared dead in Gujarat's Vadodara in 2021, has been found alive in Madhya Pradesh after two years.
Kamlesh Patidar was hospitalized in Vadodara, during the second wave of Covid in 2021, Kanwan police station in-charge Ram Singh Rathore said citing a family members' statement.
However, despite receiving medical attention, Patidar passed away and was declared dead by the attending doctors. His family members received the body from the hospital and performed the last rites.
However, on 15th April 2023, the family members were completely in a state of shock after Patidar knocked on the door at 6 am.
Patidar's cousin Mukesh said, "Now, he has returned home but he has not revealed anything about where he stayed during this period".
Now the police have launched a probe into the matter and will be recording statements of Kamlesh Patidar.
A similar incident happened in West Bengal in 2020 where a man from West Bengal was declared dead due to Covid and his family members performed his last rites. However, he returned home later after it was discovered that the hospital staff had made a mistake and swapped his medical reports with another patient.
Separately, India on Sunday recorded 10,093 new cases of Covid-19 infection in 24 hours.
According to the Health Ministry, India's active caseload currently stands at 57,542 which is 0.13% of the total cases.
The country recorded 6,248 recoveries in the last 24 hours which increases total recoveries to 4,42,29,459.
The daily positivity rate stands at 5.61% and the weekly positivity rate stands at 4.78%.
With 807 doses administered in the last 24 hours, a total of 220.66 cr vaccine doses (95.21 cr second dose and 22.87 cr precaution dose) have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.
Amid the recent upsurge in Covid cases, medical experts have warned that the new XBB1.16 variant is able to evade the immune system of the people and the upcoming four weeks are very crucial.
Former director of AIIMS, Delhi, Dr Randeep Guleria, on Saturday, said while the country was seeing a fresh surge in Covid-19 infections, the situation isn't one to induce panic.
