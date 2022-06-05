A Manimekhalai, the new CEO of Union Bank of India. 7 things to know

We hereby inform that the Central Government in exercise of the powers conferred by the proviso to clause (a) of sub-section (3) of Section 9 of the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1970, has appointed A Manimekhalai Executive Director, Canara Bank as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) in Union Bank of lndia for a period of three years with effect from the date of assumption of office or until further order, whichever is earlier, Union Bank of India said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.