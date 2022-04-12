A matter of concern that…: What Delhi doctors said on COVID cases rising again

With the sudden spike in the Covid positivity rate in Delhi, experts pointed out that there is no need to panic at this moment, but it is extremely essential to exercise caution. In the last one week, the Covid positivity rate in the national capital jumped from 0.5% to 2.70%. On Monday, the city reported 137 cases and positivity rate stood at 2.70%, which is the highest in the last 2 months. The test positivity rate stood at 2.87% on February 5.

