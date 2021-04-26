A mayday plan to vaccinate india

If we dig deeper and look at the district-level vaccination coverage, the most affected districts do have a higher share of the eligible population who have received at least one dose, but this ratio is still less than half. In other districts, it is only around a third. What’s worse is that the pace of vaccinations has slowed down considerably since mid-April—either because people are scared of vising vaccination centres or because of supply issues. The missed opportunity is this: If we had focused on the districts previously affected by the surge in September, we could have vaccinated the entire vulnerable population above 45 in these areas by now.