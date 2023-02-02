Mumbai: The budget has turned to be a mixed bag for the banking sector at a time when customer deposits have lagged credit disbursal amid a drying up of surplus liquidity.

In terms of positive, bankers view finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement to raise the outlay for PM Awas Yojana (PMAY) by 66% in the budget as a big boost to the affordable housing loan portfolio. The scheme’s outlay has been raised to ₹79,000 crore, a sharp rise from the FY23 budget that had allocated ₹48,000 crore for the ‘Housing for All’ initiative.

“With the announcement of enhanced capital expenditure by 33% and increment in the outlay for PMAY by 66% to over ₹79,000 crore, the government has provided much-needed support to the affordable housing sector. Also, the relaxation in income tax slabs provides additional disposable income in the hands of the common man which can directly lead to growth in the affordable homes segment," said Sandeep Menon, founder, managing director and chief executive, Vastu Housing Finance. Also, starting an Agriculture Accelerator Fund to encourage innovative startups in rural areas would help banks get more information on the farm sector. In addition, ₹20 trillion worth of targeted agriculture credit from banking sector will also see an improvement in credit pick up.

The budget also proposed to increase the capital investment outlay by 33% to ₹10 trillion. This is nearly three times the outlay in 2019-20. The decision to extend the 50-year interest-free loan to state governments for one more year to spur investment in infrastructure will also provide further push for credit growth. “Investing outlay of capital expenditure to 10 trillion would boost credit offtake in both public and private sector, positioning private sector infrastructure investment to grow further. Strong bank balance sheets would enable funding capex and consequent asset creation would help in our path to a $7 trillion economy," said Abizer Diwanji, head-financial services, EY India.

That said, the move to start a one-time new small savings scheme for women up to ₹2 lakh could intensify competition for deposits.

“The banking system could see more competition on deposits given the increase in investment limits across various small saving instruments amid an environment of high credit growth. The improved attractiveness of the new tax regime will reduce the demand for tax-break induced investment products," said Karthik Srinivasan, group head - financial sector ratings, Icra.

In other positives, the budget also provided a fillip to the business activities in the Gift City, by allowing acquisition financing by International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) units of foreign banks. It also allowed carry forward of losses on strategic disinvestment, including that of IDBI bank.

“Opening up markets in IFSCA with an SEZ status and delegating single window clearances would enable acquisition funding by foreign banks and allow recognition of offshore derivative contracts. On the tax side, carry forward losses have been allowed for banking mergers as well as strategic sales by government and PSUs. This would enable better pricing for divestments, whereas personal tax concessions would boost spending and expand retail credit," Diwanji added.

Other announcements like the setting up of Urban Infra Development Fund, which will provide an alternative investment source for banks have fallen short of meeting the priority sector target.