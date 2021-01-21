'A moment 30 years ago that had been a year and a half in the making’

We need to stick with the IBC. There is no question in my mind... It is very simple conceptually: Companies go bankrupt, the activities don’t. Let me put this in a simple example: When an airline company goes bankrupt, nothing happens to the aircraft, pilots, staff, travel agents. It has to be restructured to become productive again. When businesses get into trouble, you want an orderly exit of the company but not of the activities... When we started the National Renewal Fund Proposal in 1993-94, we proposed retraining activities. There is a lot of discussion currently on reskilling. But worldwide, retraining has never been easy. It is one of the issues the US economy has been subject to with the rapid decline of manufacturing. It has been convenient to blame China for their manufacturing decline. It is not China. It is much more due to technology changes and movement in comparative advantage and that adequate procedures and policies don’t exist to redeploy labour that is being displaced. The important point is if you don’t have an orderly insolvency and bankruptcy code, bankrupt companies will not get restructured, resources won’t get redeployed productively, leading to continuous all-round losses.

