India has reached a great milestone of vaccinating over 50% of the eligible population against COVID-19. Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya denotes this as ‘a moment of great pride’.

The minister said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "It is a moment of great pride as over 50% of the eligible population are now fully vaccinated."

With the administration of 1,04,18,707 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 127.61 Cr (1,27,61,83,065) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 1,32,44,514 sessions.

India administered over 1 crore COVID vaccine doses on December 4

Meanwhile, on Saturday, over 1 crore COVID vaccine doses were administered for the second time. “With the Har Ghar Dastak campaign in full swing, the world's Largest Vaccination Drive is touching new heights & accomplishing new feats under PM Narendra Modi's leadership," said the health minister.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

