A month since Hindenburg report, Adani woes continue
A month after Hindenburg research report alleged Adani Group of ‘stock manipulation and accounting fraud’, Gautam Adani has lost the title of being India's richest man and his company's market capitalisation has went below $100 billion. Know the major updates on Adani-Hindenburg row
All hell broke loose when the company of then India's richest man, Gautam Adani, was questioned in a US based short-seller, Hindenburg's report for “stock manipulation and accounting fraud over the course of decades" on January 24. Since, then a lot has happened in the Indian stock market that has changed the situation for Gautam Adani and his business. From losing the title of being India's richest man to witnessing an outflux of investment, a lot has changed for business tycoon Gautam Adani in a month.