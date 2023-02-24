A month since Hindenburg report, Adani woes continue

All hell broke loose when the company of then India's richest man, Gautam Adani, was questioned in a US based short-seller, Hindenburg's report for “stock manipulation and accounting fraud over the course of decades" on January 24. Since, then a lot has happened in the Indian stock market that has changed the situation for Gautam Adani and his business. From losing the title of being India's richest man to witnessing an outflux of investment, a lot has changed for business tycoon Gautam Adani in a month.

