Air India's return to Tata Group's fold marks a new dawn for the airline, said Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday, adding that he hopes the airline would continue to bring people closer.

"Air India's return to the Tata group marks a new dawn for the airline! My best wishes to the new management, and congratulations to DIPAM Secretary and the Civil Aviation Ministry for successfully concluding the difficult task of paving a new runway for the airline to take off!" Scindia wrote on Twitter.

"I hope the airline will continue to deliver on its mission of bringing people closer through its successful operations," he added.

Minister of state for civil aviation VK Singh also congratulated the Tata Group for winning the Air India bid.

"Under new management, I sincerely hope that the Maharaja will continue to be an enduring Indian brand which stands for excellent quality.

"Credit to the teams at the Civil Aviation Ministry and the DIPAM Secretary for their tireless efforts," he wrote on Twitter.

This came after Tata Sons earlier in the day won the bid for acquiring national carrier Air India for ₹18,000 crore.

The transaction will be completed by December 2021, informed Department of Investment and Public Asset Management secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey.

The bid was filed by Tata Sons wholly-owned subsidiary Talace Pvt Ltd.

Tata Sons were up against Spicejet promoter Ajay Singh-led consortium who had bid ₹15,100 crore.

The total debt of Air India as of 31 August stands at ₹61,562 crore. The Tata Group's bid of ₹18,000 crore comprises taking over of ₹15,300 crore of debt and paying the rest in cash.

Air India's reserve price was fixed after the bids were called to ensure that the bidders do not get to know about the reserve price prior to their bidding. It ensured utmost confidentiality when it comes to the reserve price.

The government will divest its 100% stake in Air India, Air India Express and 50% stake in ground handling company AISATS.

