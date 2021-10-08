Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >‘A new dawn,’ says Aviation minister Scindia as Tata Group wins Air India bid

‘A new dawn,’ says Aviation minister Scindia as Tata Group wins Air India bid

Premium
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia 
2 min read . 08:44 PM IST Livemint

  • Tata Sons earlier in the day won the bid for acquiring national carrier Air India for 18,000 crore
  • The transaction will be completed by December 2021

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Air India's return to Tata Group's fold marks a new dawn for the airline, said Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday, adding that he hopes the airline would continue to bring people closer. 

Air India's return to Tata Group's fold marks a new dawn for the airline, said Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday, adding that he hopes the airline would continue to bring people closer. 

"Air India's return to the Tata group marks a new dawn for the airline! My best wishes to the new management, and congratulations to DIPAM Secretary and the Civil Aviation Ministry for successfully concluding the difficult task of paving a new runway for the airline to take off!" Scindia wrote on Twitter.

"Air India's return to the Tata group marks a new dawn for the airline! My best wishes to the new management, and congratulations to DIPAM Secretary and the Civil Aviation Ministry for successfully concluding the difficult task of paving a new runway for the airline to take off!" Scindia wrote on Twitter.

"I hope the airline will continue to deliver on its mission of bringing people closer through its successful operations," he added.

"I hope the airline will continue to deliver on its mission of bringing people closer through its successful operations," he added.

Minister of state for civil aviation VK Singh also congratulated the Tata Group for winning the Air India bid.

Minister of state for civil aviation VK Singh also congratulated the Tata Group for winning the Air India bid.

"Under new management, I sincerely hope that the Maharaja will continue to be an enduring Indian brand which stands for excellent quality.

"Under new management, I sincerely hope that the Maharaja will continue to be an enduring Indian brand which stands for excellent quality.

"Credit to the teams at the Civil Aviation Ministry and the DIPAM Secretary for their tireless efforts," he wrote on Twitter.

"Credit to the teams at the Civil Aviation Ministry and the DIPAM Secretary for their tireless efforts," he wrote on Twitter.

This came after Tata Sons earlier in the day won the bid for acquiring national carrier Air India for 18,000 crore.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Imported edible oils prices fell after import duty cut: ...

Premium

Gujarat: Night curfew in eight cities extended till 10 ...

Premium

UPSC releases names of 31 selected for lateral recruitm ...

Premium

Himachal Pradesh: 35 school students test positive ...

This came after Tata Sons earlier in the day won the bid for acquiring national carrier Air India for 18,000 crore.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Imported edible oils prices fell after import duty cut: ...

Premium

Gujarat: Night curfew in eight cities extended till 10 ...

Premium

UPSC releases names of 31 selected for lateral recruitm ...

Premium

Himachal Pradesh: 35 school students test positive ...

The transaction will be completed by December 2021, informed Department of Investment and Public Asset Management secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey.

The transaction will be completed by December 2021, informed Department of Investment and Public Asset Management secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey.

The bid was filed by Tata Sons wholly-owned subsidiary Talace Pvt Ltd.

The bid was filed by Tata Sons wholly-owned subsidiary Talace Pvt Ltd.

Tata Sons were up against Spicejet promoter Ajay Singh-led consortium who had bid 15,100 crore.

Tata Sons were up against Spicejet promoter Ajay Singh-led consortium who had bid 15,100 crore.

The total debt of Air India as of 31 August stands at 61,562 crore. The Tata Group's bid of 18,000 crore comprises taking over of 15,300 crore of debt and paying the rest in cash.

The total debt of Air India as of 31 August stands at 61,562 crore. The Tata Group's bid of 18,000 crore comprises taking over of 15,300 crore of debt and paying the rest in cash.

Air India's reserve price was fixed after the bids were called to ensure that the bidders do not get to know about the reserve price prior to their bidding. It ensured utmost confidentiality when it comes to the reserve price.

Air India's reserve price was fixed after the bids were called to ensure that the bidders do not get to know about the reserve price prior to their bidding. It ensured utmost confidentiality when it comes to the reserve price.

The government will divest its 100% stake in Air India, Air India Express and 50% stake in ground handling company AISATS.

The government will divest its 100% stake in Air India, Air India Express and 50% stake in ground handling company AISATS.

 

 

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!