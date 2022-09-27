A new digital lifestyle is taking shape in India: Education Minister

A new digital lifestyle is taking shape in India: Education Minister1 min read . 05:22 PM IST
India aspires to lead the Industrial Revolution 4.0 and the India-Australia partnership can play a major role in this journey, minister Pradhan said.
New Delhi: There is a new ‘digital lifestyle’ taking shape in India, said Union Minister for Education and Skill Development, Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday.
Addressing the inaugural session of the International Conclave on ‘Digital Transformation and Internationalization of Higher Education’ organized by the Deakin University, Australia, the minister said that India’s digitization is creating new opportunities with the indigenous 5G by the end of 2023 to world leadership in digital payments, upcoming digital university and networking all villages with high-speed internet.
Pradhan added that India and Australia share a long relationship based on shared value. “Our partnership in the education and skill sectors is going from strength to strength. India aspires to lead the Industrial Revolution 4.0 and the India-Australia partnership can play a major role in this journey."
He said that knowledge is a critical pillar of any civilization. Indian civilization is always knowledge-based and knowledge-driven. Taking this forward, India is implementing the National Education Policy 2020. “The Challenge today is educating and skilling the vast population in the 15-25 age group."
The minister also called for new knowledge networks with international institutions setting up campuses in India and Indian institutions going global. “India has always enriched society with wisdom. In the ever-evolving world, Indian knowledge networks will be for the benefit of humanity."
