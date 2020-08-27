A novel Delhi Metro ride in the novel coronavirus time

From new smartcards with auto top-up facility to stickers on social distancing norms pasted on seats and platform floors, the Delhi Metro is all set to handle commuters, whenever its services resume. The Delhi Metro services, which have been closed since March 22, the day Janata Curfew was imposed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, are likely to be allowed as part of Unlock 4.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is planning to put in place a series of measures when its services resume

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is planning to put in place a series of measures when its services resume

At the metro station

Tokens will no longer be issued to passengers.

Automatic top-up and smart cards will be available for contactless travel.

Smart cards will be auto-topped up at automatic fare collection (AFC) gates.

Red lines have been drawn at regular intervals next to AFC gates and security checking gates, just before commuters enter near platform areas.

Provision for hand sanitisation.

All passengers arriving at metro stations will be thermally screened by CISF staff.

The security personnel will also check whether the passengers have Aaogya Setu app on their phones.

CISF personnel at door-frame metal detectors will mandatorily wear a mask shield, face mask, and gloves.

The security officials will use modified hand-held metal detectors to check passengers from a distance. At the platform

On platform floors, large stickers bearing 'Ensure Social Distancing' message with a white circle bordered by a red circle, have been pasted at regular intervals to alert commuters.

Trains will stop longer at each station In the coach

• The number of passengers in a train will be limited to 300-350.

• Only alternate seats will be used.

• Air conditioners inside trains will be set at 26 degrees Celsius

• Passengers will be required to wear their mask throughout their journey.

