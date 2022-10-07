A one-month ban on construction delays a project by 3-4 months: Anarock

All construction and demolition activities with plot size of 500 square metres or more which have not been registered on dust mitigation monitoring portals will be stopped when the AQI is between 201 to 300
As air quality in Delhi deteriorates rapidly, the state government has enforced Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to combat air pollution. Among the various measures, construction activities are to be banned either partially or fully depending on how much the air quality index (AQI) soars.
All construction and demolition activities with plot size of 500 square metres or more which have not been registered on dust mitigation monitoring portals will be stopped when the AQI is between 201 to 300. When the AQI slips in the severe category between 401 and 450, all construction and demolition activities will be banned except railway, metro, hospitals, sanitation projects etc, linear public projects like highways, roads, flyovers.
Industry believes that these measures could be a major setback for under-construction projects in the national capital region. Anarock data shows that around 5.68 lakh housing units are under construction across Delhi NCR.
“Periodic construction bans by the NGT, government or the apex court in response to poor air quality have serious consequences. On an average, a one-month ban on all construction activity delays a project by at least 3-4 months," said Prashant Thakur, Sr. Director & Head – Research, ANAROCK Group.
However, such bans don’t have an impact on the prices of properties.
Areas in Delhi-NCR with maximum under construction units presently include Greater Noida West, Yamuna Expressway, New Gurgaon, Noida Expressway, Dwarka Expressway, Central Noida, Sector 150 (Noida), Greater Faridabad, Raj Nagar Ext. (Ghaziabad), Sohna and Golf Course Ext. Road, shows Anarock data.
“These areas together have more than 4 lakh units that are currently under various stages of construction. Greater Noida West alone has more than 1.37 lakh under construction units currently, and a construction ban could impact project deliveries eventually," Anarock said in its statement.
