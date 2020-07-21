A peek into the new Indian shopping basket

While the main thrust behind these new shifts is the urban middle-class consumer, smaller towns which have been less affected by the effects of the virus have emerged as category movers in their own right. The local arm of the Japanese consumer goods major Panasonic has been paying close attention to such shifts in shopping behaviour in small-town India. “First-time buyers have emerged in small-town and semi-urban areas," said Manish Sharma, president and CEO of Panasonic India and South Asia. “This is a situation that will continue (through the year)."Sharma added that the pandemic has also accelerated Panasonic’s timelines to launch more smart connected devices.