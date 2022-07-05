An alert pet dog prevented robbery in an ATM machine point in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, news agency PTI reported. A gang of robbers reached the Axis Bank ATM, located on the ground floor of a house on GT Road in Chaithi village in Chouparan police station, with gas cutters, LPG cylinders and hammers to rob during the night.

The house, where the ATM is located, is owned by one Sudhir Barnwal. The robbers almost finished cutting open the machine, when Barnwal's pet dog Samba began barking, alerting his owner and the neighbours, the agency said citing police's statement.

As people woke up, the robbers left the damaged machine behind and fled, the cops said. A case has been filed and an investigation started into the incident, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Nazir Akhtar said. The ATM had ₹27 lakh in it, he said.

Police said they suspect robbers from outside the state involved in it.

(With PTI inputs)