OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  A pet dog prevented robbery in Axis Bank ATM
Listen to this article

An alert pet dog prevented robbery in an ATM machine point in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, news agency PTI reported. A gang of robbers reached the Axis Bank ATM, located on the ground floor of a house on GT Road in Chaithi village in Chouparan police station, with gas cutters, LPG cylinders and hammers to rob during the night.

The house, where the ATM is located, is owned by one Sudhir Barnwal. The robbers almost finished cutting open the machine, when Barnwal's pet dog Samba began barking, alerting his owner and the neighbours, the agency said citing police's statement.

As people woke up, the robbers left the damaged machine behind and fled, the cops said. A case has been filed and an investigation started into the incident, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Nazir Akhtar said. The ATM had 27 lakh in it, he said.

Police said they suspect robbers from outside the state involved in it.

(With PTI inputs)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout