A pet dog prevented robbery in Axis Bank ATM1 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2022, 11:46 AM IST
- A gang of robbers reached the Axis Bank ATM in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district. The ATM had ₹27 lakh in it.
Listen to this article
An alert pet dog prevented robbery in an ATM machine point in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, news agency PTI reported. A gang of robbers reached the Axis Bank ATM, located on the ground floor of a house on GT Road in Chaithi village in Chouparan police station, with gas cutters, LPG cylinders and hammers to rob during the night.