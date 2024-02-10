The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has revealed fresh details in connection with the murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Abhishek, 41, the son of former Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Vinod Ghosalkar, was shot dead in Borivali in suburban Mumbai on Thursday evening during Facebook LIVE, allegedly by his old political rival Mauris Noronha, 47, who later died by suicide.

How Abhishek Ghosalkar was murdered? Here's what the Mumbai police said The Mumbai police learnt that Noronha harbored hatred against Abhishek Ghosalkar as he suspected that the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader had implicated him in a rape case. Mauris Noronha spent nearly five months behind bars.

Abhishek Ghosalkar, who was a former corporator, and Mauris Noronha, who had political aspirations of his own were not on good terms ever, said a police official.

Noronha, after coming out of jail, would frequently say that he would not "spare" Abhishek Ghosalkar, the official added. Noronha decided to win Ghosalkar's trust by offering an olive branch to him. He began putting up Abhishek Ghoslkar's banners in his area.

On Thursday, around 7:30 pm, Abhishek Ghosalkar was in his own office in the IC Colony area of suburban Borivali, less than 100 metres from Mauris Noronha's office on the ground floor of 'The Prabhu Udyog Bhavan' building, when he got a call from Noronha.

Mauris Noronha asked him to come over to his office, saying he had organised saree distribution for women in the area. Noronha suggested to Ghosalkar that they do a Facebook Live to announce their decision to bury the hatchet and work together.

During the Facebook Live, Noronha pumped bullets into Ghosalkar using his bodyguard's pistol.

After shooting 5 bullets at Abhishek Ghosalkar, the accused Maurice stood at the door and kept looking at him for 3-4 seconds. After completing his target, he tried to shoot himself there, but the pistol did not fire. After this, he went to the upper floor. Above, he loaded the bullet into the pistol and shot himself within 25 seconds.

According to the Mumbai Police Crime Branch, a total of 6 rounds were fired, out of which 5 were fired at Abhishek Ghosalkar and one by Maurice on himself.

Maurice used the pistol of his bodyguard Amarendra Mishra to kill Ghosalkar.

Bodyguard Amarendra Mishra had the pistol license issued by Phulpur Police of Prayagraj, UP in 2003 and the expiry of that license was February 2026.

Amarendra Mishra had been working as a bodyguard at Maurice's place for the last 3 months, his pistol was used by both himself and Maurice. Amarendra Mishra used to keep his pistol in the locker of Maurice's office. However, at the time when this firing took place, Amarendra Mishra was not there, as per the police.

The pistol with which Abhishek Ghosalkar was fired is of very high quality and can fire 15 rounds, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch added.

