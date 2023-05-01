Last week, Jet Airways’ CEO-designate Sanjiv Kapoor CEO of Jet Airways quit from the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium that has been trying to revive the now-defunct airline. As the news media and Twitter went buzzing with the news of the veteran aviation leader’s exit, leaving many hopeful Jet Airways fans disappointed, tweeple wished Kapoor well for his next, yet-to-be-announced move.

In a press statement, the consortium said that it "will oversee CEO-designate responsibilities until a suitable replacement is in place."

Later, Sanjiv Kapoor quote retweeted an old Twitter thread: “Just came across this thread for the first time. Quite the compilation, thanks @udtalukha. Refreshing that it focuses on the positive thru an accumulating logical narrative over time, rather than on my musings as a private citizen that are picked up by some media as ‘news’."

The pilot’s Twitter thread “CEO’s guide to a new airline" is a compilation of Kapoor’s old tweets, contextualising the kind of CEOs airline need.

Here’s what the pilot thinks airline CEOs should do:

“Know your statistics", referring to one of Kapoor’s old tweets about a customer survey, in which he pointed out how the survey did not compare like with like.

“Old wine in a new bottle, but don’t let people know that", drawing attention to another of Kapoor’s tweets about how a hand gesture or little things done as tradition may be seemingly small things, but could actually “build culture and a sense of belonging, purpose, mission, and fun" for airline staff, which in turn “generate loyalty and pull".

“Keep it simple and working", showing how Kapoor is a non-believer in “buzzwords like metaverse, blockchain, IoT, AI, ML, Big Data" etc. but worries about fixing the basics like whether an airline’s website works or not, and whether its app is “stuck in a 10 year time warp".

“Know your audience and put up a show!". Here the pilot points to another of Kapoor’s tweets that asked tweeple if “CXOs of customer-facing companies be visible and active on social media". Kapoor, during his time at SpiceJet and Vistara, was known to be quite accessible to passengers, receptive for grievances and feedback.

“Re-emphasise on the small things", drawing to Kapoor’s view that the difference between a commodity product and service business is that the latter should “focus on the small things that make a big difference" and go by “common-sense instead of a rigid rule-book."

“Have clear-cut targets and expectations", alluding to Kapoor’s tweet about the “must-haves to run a good (airline) operation" such as ‘ownership, accountability, supervision, attention to detail, and random spot checks by senior management’.

“Never shy from praising competition. There's often a lot to learn from them", in which the pilot points to a tweet of Kapoor praising Akasa Air.

A series of similar tweets followed with several other ‘CEO lessons’ about paying attention to details, being on top of analytics, forming high-performing teams, and on building a culture of ‘can-do attitude’.

The series of tweets ended with the pilot adding a new tweet to the thread, after Kapoor’s exit news surfaced, which said: “With that that's a wrap. Sorry to see you go chief! Godspeed."

In a press statement announcing Kapoor’s exit, the aviation executive said: "I am proud to have been part of a fantastic team that came together with JKC to create history by reviving an airline for the first time in India. It is not an ordinary airline we set out to revive - it is Jet Airways, one of the most loved airlines in India for the last 25 years it operated before ceasing operations in 2019."

The standoff between Jet Airways’ erstwhile lenders and the Jalan Kalrock Consortium remains unresolved, and the consortium is reportedly running against time to make due payments and gain control of the much-loved Jet Airways.