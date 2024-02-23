News
A power trip for rooftop solar, home EV charging
Summary
- Amendments to electricity rules aim to accelerate rooftop solar projects, streamline EV charging connections, and expedite new electricity connections. Changes include waiving feasibility study for rooftop solar up to 10 KW and faster approval process.
New Delhi: Quicker installation of rooftop solar projects, dedicated power connections to charge electric vehicles at home, and speedier grant of electric connections to households may be a reality soon, with the government tweaking key rules in this respect.
