A power trip for rooftop solar, home EV charging

For systems above 10 KW, the timeline to complete the feasibility study is cut from 20 days to 15. In case the study is not completed by then, the approval will be deemed to have been given. Also, for rooftop solar PV systems up to 5 KW capacity, the distribution company will have to strengthen the distribution system at its own cost. The timeline for the distribution licensee to commission rooftop systems stands reduced from 30 days to 15.