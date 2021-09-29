Industrialist Anand Mahindra's Twitter account is a gold mine of fascinating posts and videos. He loves to delight his 8 million followers with thought-provoking posts on the microblogging site.

On Wednesday, the Chairman of Mahindra Group took to Twitter to share a video of Stephen Schwarzman, the Chairman and CEO of the Blackstone Group, where he discussed promising investment opportunities in India.

“India has been Blackstone's best market for investment in the world," Mahindra quoted the Blackstone CEO as saying in the 3-minute-42-second video.

He captioned the video: “A pretty dramatic revelation. Other MNCs have had similar experiences. With China’s growth slowing, does this foreshadow a substantial flow of investments into post-Covid India?"

On 23 September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Schwarzman and discussed promising investment opportunities in India, including those under National Infrastructure Pipeline and National Monetisation Pipeline.

Schwarzman briefed PM Modi about the New York-based alternative investment management company‘s ongoing projects in India, and their interest in further investments in the infrastructure and real estate sectors.

"It was a delight to meet Mr. Stephen Schwarzman, the CEO of @blackstone. His commercial success and intellectual prowess are admirable. We talked about India’s investment potential and why our country is one of the world’s most attractive destination for investment," Modi tweeted.

“Schwarzman briefed the Prime Minister about Blackstone’s ongoing projects in India, and their interest in further investments in the infrastructure and real estate sectors. Promising investment opportunities in India including those under National Infrastructure Pipeline and National Monetisation Pipeline were also discussed," External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

During the meeting, the prime minister said that there is huge scope for further expansion of Blackstone’s partnership in India and elaborated on the reforms done in India. He specifically spoke about Asset Monetisation and Bad Bank, sources said.

In March 2021, Blackstone announced that funds managed by Blackstone Real Estate have acquired Embassy Industrial Parks from Warburg Pincus and Embassy Group, in one of India’s largest logistics transactions.

Schwarzman - the Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder of the Blackstone Group, one of the world’s leading investment firms investing capital on behalf of pension funds, large institutions and individuals – said India has been the company’s best market for investment in the world.

Appreciating reforms undertaken by India, Schwarzman said he is very optimistic about India’s potential and added that it is one of the fastest growing countries in the world.

