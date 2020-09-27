A day after asking if the government will have ₹80,000 crore available to buy and distribute the vaccine, Adar Poonawalla , the CEO of the Serum Institute of India, took to Twitter today to praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Covid-19 vaccines .

'We share and applaud your vision narendramodi ji, on providing vaccines to the global community. It is a proud moment for India, thank you for your leadership and support. It is clear that all your arrangements for India will take care of all needs for the Indian people," Adar Poonawalla tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday highlighted how India has always thought about the interests of humankind and its contribution to the global fight against COVID-19 in his speech at the UN General Assembly. The Prime Minister assured the international community that India's coronavirus vaccine production and delivery capacity will help all humanity in fighting the pandemic.

"As the largest vaccine producing country of the world, I want to give one more assurance to the global community today. India's vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis. In India and in our neighbourhood, we are moving ahead with phase 3 clinical trials in India. India will also help all the countries in enhancing their cold chain and storage capacities for the delivery of the vaccines," he said.

Serum Institute is the world's largest manufacturer of vaccines by volume, and is currently conducting a phase 3 clinical trial of a vaccine co-developed by AstraZeneca plc and University of Oxford, of which the Pune-based company plans to manufacture 1 billion doses. Apart from Serum, there are two other companies, Zydus Cadila and Bharat Biotech International, that are conducting human trials in phase 2.

On Saturday, Adar Poonawalla highlighted the challenges in vaccine production and distribution in the country.

"Quick question; will the government of India have 80,000 crores available, over the next one year? Because that's what @MoHFW_INDIAneeds, to buy and distribute the vaccine to everyone in India," he tweeted,

This is the next "challenge" we need to tackle, he said, also tagging the prime minister's office.

"I ask this question because we need to plan and guide, vaccine manufacturers both in India and overseas to service the needs of our country in terms of procurement and distribution," Poonawalla added.

