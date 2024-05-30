'A remarkable feat...': PM Narendra Modi congratulates Chennai start-up Agnikul on success of Agnibaan rocket
After four unsuccessful attempts, the test flight of Agnibaan Sub-Orbital Technology Demonstrator (SOrTeD) on Thursday took place at 7.15 am without any live streaming at the Sriharikota launch pad located within ISRO's Satish Dhawan Space Centre.
Following the successful sub-orbital test flight of the Agnibaan rocket, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday congratulated the Chennai-based space start-up Agnikul Cosmos, saying it is a momentous occasion for India’s space sector.