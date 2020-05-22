Opinion | A robust policy response for uncertain times

Banks have been depositing most of the excess liquidity with the RBI and earning reverse repo rate, which has been far less remunerative than lending. This has to do with lack of demand and elevated risk levels. To ensure credit markets are functioning, the finance minister announced a 100% sovereign guarantee for fresh credit of ₹3 trillion (20% of outstanding) to MSMEs so that they can start their operations. A similar facility is being made available to NBFCs, though the quantum is lower. This will ensure flow of credit to stressed sectors and enable them to tide over the current cash-flow mismatch. More such measures may have to follow to ensure smooth flow of credit. For instance, low-income housing loan borrowers and microfinance customers also qualify for such an intervention.