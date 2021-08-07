Mahindra and Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra is reminiscing the good old days when the value of Indian currency made everything seem extremely cheap by today's standards. So much so that a night in one of the best five-star hotels in the country cost just ₹6.

In his tweet he said, "So here’s a way to beat inflation. Get into a time machine and go back…way back. ₹6 per night for the Taj, Mumbai? Now those were the days…"

Anand Mahindra shared an image of the Taj Hotel when it was inaugurated on 1 December 1903. The hotel was named Taj Mahal Palace Hotel and it came with "all latest comforts" at "moderate charges". The establishment was the first Taj Hotel and was opened by Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, the founder of the Tata Group.

Recently, Anand Mahindra also shared an image of an old advertisement of a Fiat 1100 that was set at a price of ₹9,750 (ex-factory exclusive all taxes). The car ran on Indian road in the 1950s. Considering the impact of inflation, even the amount of ₹9,750 was no joke in the 1950s, when the Fiat 1100 was popular.

Ah the good old days… pic.twitter.com/SNH3Cwirki — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 14, 2021

The entry of the car in India gradually led to Fiat earning a name for itself in the automobile industry. The popularity grew to level where the name Fiat became synonymous with 'cars'.

The car came with a 1089cc 4-cylinder engine that was capable of producing 36bhp. While it will be wrong to compare the vehicle with modern-day cars, the lightweight of the automobile allowed it to be known as an enthusiast's choice.





