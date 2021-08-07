A room in Taj Hotel Mumbai for 6? Anand Mahindra reminisces those days

Recently, Anand Mahindra also shared an image of an old advertisement of a Fiat 1100 that was set at a price of ₹9,750 (ex-factory exclusive all taxes). The car ran on Indian road in the 1950s. Considering the impact of inflation, even the amount of ₹9,750 was no joke in the 1950s, when the Fiat 1100 was popular.