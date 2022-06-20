Swathi Sathish has become completely unrecognisable after her face got swollen and remained the same even 20 days after the procedure
In an age of corrective surgery to meet conventional beauty standards, especially for artists in the film and television industry, a mere root canal procedure has given Kannada actor Swathi Sathish a major physical setback.
The Kannada actor has become completely unrecognisable after her face got swollen and remained the same even 20 days after the procedure.
Earlier, doctors had informed the actor of this common side effect and the fact that the swollen-ness would go away in a few hours. However, even after 20 days, her face remains swollen.
As per reports, "Swathi underwent the medical procedure at a private hospital. She experienced severe pain and a swollen face after the surgery. While doctors assured her that the swelling on her face will go away in a few days, the actress's condition only worsened with time."
According to a Kannada news channel, Swathi has accused the clinic of medical negligence. And, she is said to be considering legal options against the clinic.
Swathi Sathish’s current condition has put a lot of stress on her career thereby affecting a film lined up for release. The actor has not been able to go out in public and promote her movie owing to her condition.
In the latest reports, Swathi is said to be receiving treatment for her swollen face from a different medical facility.
Notably earlier this year, 22-year-old Kannada actor Chetana Raj died of complications caused after she underwent a “fat removal" surgery at a private clinic in Bengaluru. The parents of Chetana had accused the clinic of medical negligence.
Chethana was admitted to the Shetty’s Cosmetic Centre in Rajajinagar for a plastic surgery but after she developed complications, she was shifted to Kaade hospital. But she died soon after as her lungs were filled with water and she was unable to breathe, the police said.
