NEW DELHI : 29-year old actor Keerthy Suresh on Tuesday notified that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The "Mahanati" star said she contracted Covid-19 despite taking all "necessary precautions and safety measures".

Keerthy confirmed her diagnosis on microblogging site Twitter.

She wrote, "Hi everyone. I have tested positive for COVID-19, experiencing mild symptoms, despite taking all necessary precautions and safety measures, which is a scary reminder of the rate at which the virus is spreading. Please follow all the Covid safety norms and stay safe."

"Those who came in close contact with me, kindly do get tested. If you haven't been vaccinated yet, please take your vaccines at the earliest to avoid severe symptoms and for the better health of you and your loved ones. Hoping for a speedy recovery and will be back in action soon! Love, Keerthy Suresh," the statement concluded.

Apart from Keerthy, Mithila Palkar, Mahesh Babu, Swara Bhasker, Vishal Dadlani, Suzanne Khan, Pooja Gor and Jitendra Joshi among several others are also battling Covid-19.

