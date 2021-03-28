Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >A  second  covid-19 wave can starve firms of workers

A  second  covid-19 wave can starve firms of workers

Photo: HT
2 min read . 11:22 PM IST Shreejay Sinha

India is in the midst of a second wave of the pandemic. Covid-19 infections have been increasing for the past few weeks since bottoming out in early February. The raging virus has raised concerns about a labour crunch. Mint explores.

India is in the midst of a second wave of the pandemic. Covid-19 infections have been increasing for the past few weeks since bottoming out in early February. The raging virus has raised concerns about a labour crunch. Mint explores.

What is the virus situation?

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

UK police urge caution for next stage of stay-at-home Covid lockdown easing

2 min read . 10:35 PM IST

Lord Mountbatten's Indian bracelet, jewelled elephants auctioned in UK

3 min read . 10:25 PM IST

West Bengal registers 827 new COVID case, highest single-day spike in 3 months

1 min read . 10:17 PM IST

French COVID-19 intensive care patient numbers rise again

1 min read . 10:11 PM IST

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.