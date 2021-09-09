It has been more than a year that most of the professionals are working from home due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, many corporates across the world are now gradually opening up again and expecting their employees to return to the office, but one of India's biggest industrialists Harsh Goenka sees a problem in that.

Chairman of RPG Enterprises, Goneka, quote tweeted an article from a business daily on companies, including Morgan Stanley wanting employees to start coming to the office, and said, “A serious issue emerging," and also added that “hybrid model is perhaps the answer."

“A serious issue emerging. People used to wearing leisure wear, spending time at home, having more control of their own timing, not wasting time to travel to office- and now getting them back to work every day will be a challenge! Hybrid model is perhaps the answer," tweeted Goenka while referring to a Financial Times article.

As per the report, Morgan Stanley chief executive James Gorman sent a tough message to New York-based employees who do not want to return to the office, arguing that if they are comfortable dining out in the city, then they should feel safe working at the bank’s headquarters.

Indian billionaire Goenka, who has 1.6 million followers on micro-blogging site Twitter, is known for sharing interesting insights and witty quips on his social media pages.

Morgan Stanley's news of wanting its employees back in the office is not the only such news. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is dropping social distancing rules in its London office and will return to full occupancy starting next week, reported Bloomberg on Thursday.

With the “vast majority" of staff in the U.K. fully vaccinated, Goldman is already seeing about half of its London workers in the office each day, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg News.

“We encourage those of you who have not yet had the opportunity to be in the office to speak to your manager about doing so," the memo said. The bank will keep mask wearing in common areas and a mandatory testing program in place.

Goldman is also ending free meals in the office from Sept. 20 “ to encourage support of the local restaurants and businesses reopening around us."

