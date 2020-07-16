A short extension of air fare band may be needed: Hardeep Puri

Puri qualified his statement saying it was just his view and a decision on the matter needs to be taken. The minister said the fare band, in his assessment, was reasonable for both the passengers and the economic viability of airlines. The minister explained that if the fare band had not been specified, there was a possibility of fares either crashing due to low demand causing economic distress to the industry or fares going through the roof on account of a surge in demand as the skies were opened up after two month-closure.