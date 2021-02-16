OPEN APP
A sixth of Air India staff tested positive for coronavirus
A sixth of Air India staff tested positive for coronavirus

2 min read . Updated: 16 Feb 2021, 07:50 AM IST Rhik Kundu

A sixth of Air India’s staff have contracted the covid-19 virus, and 19 have died from it, according to civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

A total of 1,995 employees of Air India, which includes crew deployed for Vande Bharat repatriation missions, had contracted the virus till 1 February. Of them, 583 were hospitalized, Puri informed the Parliament last week.

Puri said in a written reply that though there have been no covid-19 related fatalities among aircraft crew at Air India, 19 ground employees have died. “The covid-19 test for the crew is undertaken as per Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the medical department of Air India, which is based on advisory guidelines issued by the government from time to time," Puri added.

Also Read | Inside the five-year battle food companies have fought to resist stricter labelling norms

As of 1 January, Air India had about 12,350 staff on its payroll, including 8,290 permanent staff and 4,060 contractual staff, according to data provided by an Air India spokesperson.

In January, Pradeep Singh Kharola, secretary in the aviation ministry, wrote to his counterpart in the health ministry to consider vaccinating frontline workers in the aviation sector on priority, acting upon a representation by airlines and airports. The proposal is being considered by the health ministry.

Global airlines, such as Singapore Airlines and United Airlines, are planning to get all their employees vaccinated before jabs are rolled out for the general public.

Aviation experts said a relaxed attitude towards maintaining social distancing norms at airports and inside the aircraft could see a resurgence of cases in India.

“Clearly the prevalence of covid-19 in India is much more widespread than official numbers indicate, and the frontline is more exposed. Despite this, it is disappointing to see airline staff posing for photographs maskless with celebrities and VIPs who are also maskless, and using such photos for publicity. It sends the wrong message," said a senior industry executive, seeking anonymity.

