A sobering reality awaits policymakers

The Economic Survey has joined the chorus of predictions that puts India ’s economy on a sure-footed path of recovery, leaving behind a debilitating pandemic. Buoyed by the recent spate of data that suggests a milder-than-feared contraction in FY21, the survey believes the country would be able to climb out of the crevice of recession to a healthy 11% growth in FY22. This, it says, would make India the fastest- growing economy in the world.

But beyond the survey’s gratification on the swift recovery of the past few months is a reality that needs attention.

Even after the recovery to 11% growth in FY22, India’s economy in absolute size would only be 2.4% larger than it was in FY20. In other words, it would take India two years to recoup the loss of output in the aftermath of covid-19.

To its credit, the survey has highlighted this fact. “There is a large gap between how much the economy would have grown in the absence of the pandemic and what is possible now," said Abheek Barua, chief economist at HDFC Bank. Barua believes that the endeavour to bridge this gap requires a fiscal policy that is not constrained by the Fiscal Responsibility Act. As Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC, said in a recent Mint webinar, India’s potential growth has likely come down to about 5% from 6% before the pandemic and from the heydays of 7-8%.

Even as India tries to bridge the gap between actual and potential, there is a growing distance within sections of the economy. The informal sector has borne the brunt of the pandemic, employment generation has been hit hard, and wage growth is unlikely to recover meaningfully.

Small businesses have been decimated even as large corporations have thrived after the unlocking of the economy. To be sure, the government has already taken measures such as the production-linked incentive scheme and the credit guarantee plan to alleviate the stress on small businesses. These measures may begin to show their impact through higher capital expenditure in the coming quarter. That said, there is a strong case for New Delhi to increase capital expenditure. But more than how much the government spends, it is where it would spend that matters.

Anubhuti Sahay, head of South Asia economic research (India) at Standard Chartered Bank, believes that increasing capital expenditure, even in soft infrastructure such as healthcare, would help the economy a long way. “The additional boost for the next few years and in the productive sector—hard and soft infrastructure which have a high multiplier impact—can improve the medium-term growth prospects," she said.

The survey stressed the importance of an increase in capital expenditure, which has been languishing near the 1% mark for decades now.

Barua believes that the government’s priority would be to increase the size of the economic pie than the way the pie is sliced up. Redistribution of wealth and capital would be secondary.

A third gap to be reckoned with is between India and its other global peers. The pandemic has affected different economies differently, and the speed of recovery has also been different, depending on how swift and fast countries were prepared.

With a 7.7% contraction that the survey expects, India would be among the worst-performing emerging market economies. How India performs may determine how much of a slice of foreign capital stays within the country once the ultra-accommodative US Federal Reserve begins to taper again. Pushing the economy firmly on the growth path would be the first step to ensure this.

That brings us back to bridging the gap between potential and actual growth. India’s pre-pandemic growth wasn’t flattering either. The National Statistical Office (NSO) has revised the FY20 gross domestic product (GDP) growth downwards to 4%.

At that level, the economy grew at its slowest pace in a decade that year. Surely, the objective of the government and even the country’s central bank would not be to merely go back to this growth level. India needs an annual growth rate of at least 7-8% to generate enough jobs to employ its burgeoning young population. This gives credence to the demand for an increase in government expenditure for a longer stretch of time.

In all aspects, a need for a loose fiscal policy and an accommodative monetary policy for a longer stretch of time is the only way out of the pandemic’s impact.

For now, the Union budget can get back on its promise to support.

