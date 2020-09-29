A softer uptick in card spends hints at lagging revival

Consumer spending is one of the best indicators to study the recovery in an economy. One way of doing it is by looking at credit and debit card spends. They have improved from their April low, but are still not at their January high. Mint takes a look.

What have been the card spends in 2020?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) started a new classification for publishing the payment system indicators data from November 2019. The card spending in value terms, which is the total amount of money spent, peaked in January 2020 at ₹1.51 trillion, according to the data published by RBI. This fell to a low of ₹0.5 trillion in April 2020, because of the lockdown put in place to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. This ensured that activity remained limited and people could not go out and spend money. However, as the economy has gradually opened up, the total amount of card payments has gone up as well.

How were the card payments in July 2020?

In July 2020, the total amount of card payments stood at ₹1.12 trillion, around 25.9% lower than the January high, but significantly higher than the April-May low. It is, however, quite worrying that the growth in card spending between June and July was barely 6.4%. When it comes to volume terms, which is the total number of card transactions, the dip between the January high and July was 31.2%, with the total transactions in July falling to 457.83 million from 665.45 million in January.

Clearly, fewer people are using their cards to spend money.

The drop was more in the case of credit cards at 34.6%.

Are there any other trends that particularly stand out?

While, the overall spending has declined following the lockdown, the average spends per card transaction has gone up from ₹2,271 in January to ₹2,447 in July. Bifurcating it further, the average spends per debit card transaction has gone up by 11.9% to ₹2,040, while the average spends per credit card transaction has gone up by 4.6% to ₹3,452.

How about the digital and non-digital split?

In January, 51% of the total card spends were carried out digitally. This increased to 65.8% in April. The explanation for this jump is straightforward. With the curbs in place, people had to order things online and the e-commerce websites were not accepting cash on delivery so that they could ensure social distancing. This proportion has since fallen to 59% in July. It shows that given an option, a proportion of the population is not comfortable spending plastic money and they would rather spend cash.

Are there any sectoral trends in card spends?

“Leading players have indicated that departmental stores, utility, education, health, fuel, and discretionary spends including lifestyle, apparel, and consumer durables are back to 85-90% of pre-covid levels. Hotel, travel, airlines, railways are the slowest at merely one-third of earlier levels," points out an ICICI Securities report dated 24 September. As such, this indicates that sectors that have opened up completely are recovering at a faster pace.

Vivek Kaul is the author of Bad Money.

