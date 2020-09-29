A softer uptick in card spends hints at lagging revival

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) started a new classification for publishing the payment system indicators data from November 2019. The card spending in value terms, which is the total amount of money spent, peaked in January 2020 at ₹1.51 trillion, according to the data published by RBI. This fell to a low of ₹0.5 trillion in April 2020, because of the lockdown put in place to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. This ensured that activity remained limited and people could not go out and spend money. However, as the economy has gradually opened up, the total amount of card payments has gone up as well.