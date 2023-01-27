Republic Day 2023: Several workers and laborers, who are engaged in the construction work of the Central Vista project, were invited to attend the parade on January 26 . They were allocated enclosure number 17 at the revamped Kartavya Path to attend the celebrations.

Sukh Nandan, a gardener by profession, was among the special invitees to watch this year's Republic Day parade. He hails from Niwari district of Madhya Pradesh, according to the news agency PTI.

He has been working in the horticulture department at the India Gate for the past two months, while earlier he was employed at Andhra Bhawan under a contractor.

Nandan was delighted to share his experience of seeing PM Modi from such a close distance and when he waved at them. “I felt fortunate to be a part of the function. I had never thought that I would be chosen to be among the special guests."

The 44-year-old also requested PM Modi to help him get the wages from his contractor who declined to pay him.

"My last contractor refused to pay wages for 44-day work. I will request PM Modi ji to help me get my wages. I have a copy of the attendance register which proves that I was present on those 44 days," Nandan told PTI when he was asked about what he would have asked the Prime Minister if given chance.

Currently, Nandan is living in the makeshift tents near India Gate with his wife and two children.

"Despite that, the contractor is not ready to release my salary which I deserve. Now, I have also refused to return his brush cutter which I had kept. I have told him that unless he pays my dues, I will not return the brush cutter," he added.

He stated that the monthly wage for gardeners fixed by the local municipal bodies is ₹14,586. "At this rate, my total dues stand at approximately ₹21,000," he said, adding that the contractor had offered to pay ₹6,000 only.

"Now he often threatens me of FIR for taking his brush cutter. I will really be grateful if I get any help from the government," Nandan said, heaping praise on his present contractor for timely payment, PTI reported.

When contacted, Nandan's former contractor Jiten Upadhyay admitted not paying the wages, saying that there is a dispute on the pending amount.

"I don't think his dues are ₹21,000. Also, besides the brush cutter, he has kept other plumbing equipment too which he has to return first," he alleged.

(With PTI inputs)