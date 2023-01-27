A special invitee at R-Day parade asked PM Modi for help. Here's what he want2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 03:15 PM IST
Sukh Nandan, a gardener by profession, was among the special invitees to watch this year's Republic Day parade.
Republic Day 2023: Several workers and laborers, who are engaged in the construction work of the Central Vista project, were invited to attend the parade on January 26. They were allocated enclosure number 17 at the revamped Kartavya Path to attend the celebrations.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×