A statistic for techies: US H1-B visa holders count drops to a decadal low

“Since March 2020, the processing of any new visas has been dramatically slowed and almost halted by travel restrictions," said Giovanni Peri, a professor of economics at the University of California, Davis. Some jobs in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM, may be lost in the visa crunch for good as remote work could offshore them outside of the US, according to Peri.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}