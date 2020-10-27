A steeper deposit rate fall benefits banks’ loan book

It is important to know that interest rates on deposits are fixed and aren’t linked to the repo rate, or any other external benchmark. Hence, once a bank has promised a depositor a certain rate of interest at the time of deposit, it needs to continue paying that rate of interest. For instance, if a depositor had put money in a fixed deposit that came with a promise of 8% interest a few years back, the bank has to continue paying the depositor 8% even now, though the interest rates on fresh deposits have reduced substantially. This is why lending rates never fall as fast as the repo rate.