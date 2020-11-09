A step closer to education for all

BANGLADESH HAS opened its first school for eunuchs, a transgender community. The students will learn to read the Quran and the basic principles of Islam, but will also be taught Bengali, English, maths and receive some vocational training. The government in 2013 had recognized eunuchs as the third gender in a Bangladesh court. However, even seven years after that the community faces widespread discrimination and remain marginalized. With limited resources for employment, the community has been pushed to live in abject poverty. With educational institutions also not admitting them, they are usually caught in a vicious circle. At the moment, the school has about 100 students, barely enough of the estimated 10,000 eunuchs who live in Bangladesh, according to government estimates. However, rights groups believe the population of eunuchs in the country to be close to 1.5 million.