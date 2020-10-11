A surging money supply is behind MPC’s status quo

Money supply in the economy has increased over the months. We can look at money supply from the component side and the sources side. One of the ways of measuring money supply is M3, which is a sum of the currency with the public, the demand deposits with the banking system, which include current deposits and savings deposits, the time deposits with the banking system, such as fixed deposits, recurring deposits, and other deposits of RBI. The currency with the public has grown by more than 21% since June and so have bank deposits. This has led to M3 growing by over 12% since June.