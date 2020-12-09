A thick layer of fog engulfs parts of Delhi

A thick layer of fog engulfed the city and its neighboring areas on Wednesday morning. On Tuesday night, India Meteorological Department (IMD) alerted that a dense fog will cover national capital today.

In a tweet, IMD said, very dense fog will be seen in isolated pockets of UP and dense fog will cover isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, fog spell will continue over Mizoram, Tripura, Assam, Meghalaya for the next 5 days and over Bihar and West Bengal for next 2 to 3 days, IMD confirmed.

On Tuesday, Delhiite woke up to a chilly December morning as blanket of fog covered the city severely affecting visibility. The Safdarjung and Palam weather stations recorded a visibility of 300 metres due to “moderate" fog at 8:30 am, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to the IMD, “very dense" fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, 51 and 200 is “dense", 201 and 500 “moderate", and 501 and 1,000 “shallow".

The city witnessed its first spell of fog on Monday, as a “very dense" fog had lowered visibility in some areas to “zero" metres.

